Booth: Zuma's bid to have Downer removed from arms deal case a delaying tactic

Former President Jacob Zuma’s accused Advocate Billy Downer of bias, saying that he had no title to prosecute him and that the case against him was tainted.

JOHANNESBURG - A legal expert on Friday said that former President Jacob Zuma’s bid to appeal the High Court decision to keep Advocate Billy Downer on his corruption case was just another delay tactic by the former statesman.



Downer said that the court should deny Zuma leave to appeal the dismissal of his special plea in which he sought to have the State prosecutor removed and to be acquitted.

Legal expert William Booth said that while Zuma has the right to appeal Judge Piet Koen’s dismissal of his special plea, he did not believe that there was any merit to it.

“My view is that this application has absolutely no merit,” Booth said.

Booth said that this appeared to be just another attempt by Zuma to draw out the legal process.

In October, Koen dismissed the application for Downer’s recusal and ordered that the trial against Zuma and French company Thales should proceed.

It’s now up to Koen to grant or deny the former president leave to appeal.