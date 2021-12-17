Bathabile Dlamini's perjury matter continues after bid to drop case fails

Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is accused of lying to an inquiry probing the chaos when there was no contract in place to take over the distribution of social grants in 2017.

CAPE TOWN - Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's perjury case will now continue after her bid to be acquitted of the charge failed in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

Her lawyer argued that the State's evidence was poor and could not be relied on.

The matter relates to repeated extensions of an unlawful tender awarded to Cash Paymaster Services.

This was to distribute the department's social grants in 2017.

South Africans dependent on the grants were left uncertain regarding their payments.

Dlamini has pleaded not guilty and denied intentionally giving false information to the inquiry.

She last month approached the courts to have the case against her dropped.