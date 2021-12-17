ANC MP and former Ekurhuleni mayor Duma Nkosi passes away
Duma Nkosi passed away on Thursday at the age of 64.
JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of Parliament's portfolio committee on Trade, Industry and Competition, Duma Nkosi, has passed away.
Nkosi served as a member of the nation's first democratic Parliament and went on to become the mayor of Ekurhuleni from 2001 to 2008.
EXECUTIVE MAYOR TANIA CAMPBELL DEEPLY SADDENED BY THE UNTIMELY PASSING OF FORMER MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT AND FORMER EXECUTIVE MAYOR DUMA NKOSIhttps://t.co/fNnNtFbcaW— CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) December 17, 2021