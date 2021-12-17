Go

ANC MP and former Ekurhuleni mayor Duma Nkosi passes away

Duma Nkosi passed away on Thursday at the age of 64.

Duma Nkosi. Picture: www.parliament.gov.za
Duma Nkosi. Picture: www.parliament.gov.za
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of Parliament's portfolio committee on Trade, Industry and Competition, Duma Nkosi, has passed away.

Nkosi served as a member of the nation's first democratic Parliament and went on to become the mayor of Ekurhuleni from 2001 to 2008.

Nkosi passed away on Thursday at the age of 64.

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA