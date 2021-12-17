ANC MP and former Ekurhuleni mayor Duma Nkosi passes away

Duma Nkosi passed away on Thursday at the age of 64.

JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of Parliament's portfolio committee on Trade, Industry and Competition, Duma Nkosi, has passed away.

Nkosi served as a member of the nation's first democratic Parliament and went on to become the mayor of Ekurhuleni from 2001 to 2008.

