Zuma lawyers confident another court will come to a different conclusion

On Wednesday, the High Court in Pretoria declared Zuma's medical parole - granted by former correctional services commissioner Arther Fraser - unlawful.

Former president Jacob Zuma is confident that another court will come to a different conclusion as he challenges a High Court ruling, ordering him to return to prison.

The court said he must return to jail to serve the remainder of his 15-month contempt of court sentence.

His foundation confirmed that lawyers delivered an application for leave to appeal the ruling.

The Correctional Services Department said it also wants to appeal the judgment.

Zuma applied for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal the whole judgment, an order passed by Judge Elias Matojane, on his medical parole matter.

Legal expert William Booth explains the process. "So he has applied for leave to appeal. The other parties would have the right to file their papers. The judge would then have to consider the application for leave to appeal and the test in law is whether another court would come to another decision."

But what does this mean for the order that Zuma should return to prison?

"Zuma's lawyers would also, in their application for leave to appeal, request that the leave to appeal is granted and that the order be suspended," said Booth.

Zuma's Foundation said his lawyers are appealing on the grounds that the judgment is wrong and that they believe there are strong prospects that a higher court will reach a different conclusion.