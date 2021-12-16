'Welcome relief' as Australia lifts COVID travel ban against SA - Dirco

Australia is the latest country to make this move after the UK lifted its own ban against South Africa and 10 other African countries.

JOHANNESBURG - The international relations department has welcomed Australia's lifting of its travel ban against South Africa, saying it hopes this will not be repeated.

South Africa has spoken out strongly against the bans saying there is no scientific justification for them.

International Relations spokesperson Clayson Monyela saying this provides relief for South African travellers.

"We think it's a huge relief to families who couldn't visit their family members. It's also a welcome relief to our travel and tourism industry as well as business in general. We do hope going forward this ugly episode of travel bans will not be repeated," Monyela said.