Tshwane residents urged to avoid low-lying bridges in Centurion after heavy rain

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said that they were monitoring affected areas.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane residents have been urged to avoid low-lying bridges in the Centurion area following heavy rainfall in the early hours of Thursday morning that has resulted in flooding.

The weather service has issued a level four warning for the Gauteng province, with more rain expected on Thursday evening.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said that they were monitoring affected areas.

"The troublesome area is Rabie and End streets low-water bridge and West Street and Witstinkhout Street low-water bridge and a part of the Irene Golf Course area," Mababaso said.

Mabaso said that there had been no reports of entrapped cars, injuries or loss of life.