Traffic officials increase measures to stop drunk driving

Following a year of COVID restrictions, South Africans are taking full advantage of the holidays to get away for a while.

JOHANNESBURG - As thousands of holidaymakers head to the coast, traffic officials have warned that they have increased measures to stop drunk driving this year.

Following a year of COVID restrictions, South Africans are taking full advantage of the holidays to get away for a while.

Long queues of cars were reported on the country's roads on Wednesday afternoon, with many more setting off on Thursday morning.

Gauteng chief traffic inspector Obed Sibasa said motorists must not drink and drive.

"Mobile alcohol evidence centres will also be placed on major routes to deal with drunk drivers. We also urge people not to drink and drive; to be responsible," he said.