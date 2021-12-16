Sigh of relief as country remains at level one lockdown - Business Unity SA

The National Coronavirus Command Council announced earlier on Thursday that lockdown restrictions would not be increased.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Unity South Africa (Busa) said there was a general sigh of relief that the country has been kept at level one of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Busa's Cas Coovadia said this was the right decision.

"We have been engaging government directly and through Nedlac for quite some time on this issue and we have been very clear and very consistent that our economy cannot survive another hard lockdown," Coovadia said.

He said people are battling to survive.

"It's good not only for the economy but for people's lives because otherwise more people would be unemployed and there would be more suffering," said Coovadia.