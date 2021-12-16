Security Cluster welcomes Zuma's application for leave to appeal

The ministers in the cluster held a press briefing informing the country on its readiness for a safe festive season.

JOHANNESBURG - Government's Security Cluster said it welcomed former president Jacob Zuma's application to appeal a recent High Court ruling to send him back to prison..

The ministers in the cluster held a press briefing informing the country on its readiness for a safe festive season.

On Wednesday the High Court in Pretoria ruled that former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser's decision to grant Zuma medical parole was unlawful.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said all legal processes should be respected and followed.

"As a cluster we wish to reiterate our confidence in our constitutional democracy that provides that all people are equal before the law. Separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary are the backbone of the Constitution and our courts function without fear or favour as they entrench the rule of law," he said.

Cele appealed to South Africans to be safe during the summer holidays.

"We urge parents not to leave children unattended near swimming pools or beaches. Avoid tragedies by being vigilant when at pools, beaches or near water and ensure that children wear necessary safety equipment when using swimming pools or beaches," Cele said.