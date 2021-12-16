Rhino poaching on the rise across South Africa

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment raised concern following an uptick in attacks in four provinces.

CAPE TOWN - It appears rhino poaching is on the rise across the country.

Twenty-four rhino carcasses have been found in South Africa since the start of the month.

The department said seven have been found in the Kruger National Park.

Seven others have been discovered in Mpumalanga, while there were six in KwaZulu-Natal and four in the Western Cape.

In the latest incident last week, four suspects were arrested after four rhinos - including a pregnant one - were killed by poachers at the Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve outside Cape Town.

A fifth rhino was wounded.

The department said nine alleged poachers have been arrested this month and it commended the efforts of rangers and security officials.