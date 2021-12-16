No chance of stage 8 load shedding over Eskom pollution matter - expert

Eskom warned that the country could face stage 8 load shedding after the Environmental Affairs Department rejected Eskom's application to allow it to pollute more than was legally allowed.

JOHANNESBURG - Over the past 24 hours there's been much talk about Eskom implementing stage 8 load shedding, but an energy expert said that people should calm down as there was no chance of such load shedding.

Eskom warned that the country could face stage 8 load shedding after the Environmental Affairs Department rejected Eskom's application to allow it to pollute more than was legally allowed.

Energy analyst Chris Yelland said that people should not panic.

"There is no chance of such load shedding as a result of this environmental matter. Eskom has lodged an appeal and that puts the whole thing on hold. So there's a lot of overdramatic coverage of the situation fueled by Eskom itself who are trying to put the fear of living God into us," he said.

Yelland said that Eskom had been grossly negligent over the last 30 years and more in dealing with environmental performance.

"We are now engaged in a kind of blackmail and to distract attention from its own mismanagement over the last 30 years. There is no chance of shutting down the whole country as a result of an environmental non-performance by Eskom," he said.

Ekom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said: "What Eskom has done and has to do is to tell not only the Forestry and Environmental Department but also the people of South Africa what these implications are."

The power utility was denied a request to keep its Matimba and Medupi power stations running above legal limits for pollution.

Mantshantsha added that if the decision had to be implemented, Eskom would have to switch off power stations.



"The decision is: do we switch off now as the department has directed Eskom to do or does the country want to invest in technology? Or we switch off right now and have to comprehend stage 8 load shedding, which would have to be the minimum," he explained.