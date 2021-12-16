Massive spike in new COVID infections as new vaccine trial rolled out in SA

On Wednesday, 54 COVID-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of people who have succumbed to the virus to 90,226.

JOHANNESBURG - There has been a massive spike in the number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities in the country.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says 26,976 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the same period.

This increase represents a 32.2% positivity rate.

Health officials have once again called on people to get vaccinated as the fourth wave continues to spread.

102,925 more vaccinations were administered during the past 24 hour period.

Meanwhile, there are efforts to scale up the country's vaccine drive and reach more people.

Oravax Medical, a subsidiary company of Oramed Pharmaceutical, has rolled out a COVID vaccine trial in South Africa which will potentially be more robust against future emerging coronavirus variants.

The vaccine study has already enrolled its first participant in Johannesburg and the first phase of the clinical trial is set to enlist 24 participants.

Oramed Chief Executive Officer Nadav Kidron said the focus would be on safety and efficacy.

"The vaccines that are available are only focusing on one part of the virus which is the s spike which is the part that is mostly inclined to get mutated but this vaccine is based off three proteins and therefore it should be able to offer protection against current variants and future variants," he said.

Kidron said they aim at moving from the trail phase soon.

"This trial is going to be a very short trial. The idea is to really show as quickly as possible on humans that this oral vaccine works very well and then we are going to move into phase two accelerated approvals," said Kidron.