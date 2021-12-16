Mabuza: Eskom financial results show that remarkable progress being made

On Wednesday, the state-owned power utility announced an increase in net profits after tax of about R9.2 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza said that Eskom's interim financial results showed remarkable progress that the troubled utility was gradually improving.

Eskom has been battling with ageing infrastructure, which often breaks down and plunges the country into darkness.

In his capacity as the chairperson of the Eskom political task team, Mabuza said that there was no doubt that the results would boost confidence in Eskom's management and the country.

Mabuza's spokesperson Matshepo Seedat: "These results also show that remarkable progress has been made and Eskom is gradually being repositioned on a path of optimal performance, backed up by good governance and long-term financial sustainability."