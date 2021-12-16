Lockdown necessary but COVID vaccines as important - MAC

Government on Thursday announced that South Africa would remain on level 1 lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - The COVID-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee said that the lockdown was necessary but vaccines were as important.

The nation is firmly in the grips of a fourth wave, driven by the Omicron variant of the virus.

Government on Thursday announced that South Africa would remain on level 1 lockdown.

The committee's Professor Helen Rees: "We have to vaccinate more people and we haven't done that yet. If we were to say just relax have a great summer, then we are going to see many more cases of Omicron and the higher the number of cases, although the hospitalisation is lower, the more cases we have, the more people will end up in hospital and more people will die."