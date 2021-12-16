Warning issued for disruptive rain across at least 5 provinces

The South African Weather Service has issued a level four warning for disruptive rain over parts of at least five provinces on Thursday, also saying that the wet weather would continue into the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has issued a level four warning for disruptive rain over parts of at least five provinces on Thursday, also saying that the wet weather would continue into the weekend.

This comes as parts of Pretoria are experiencing flooding due to downpours in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Gautengers can expect cloudy weather with some widespread showers and thundershowers in the northern parts of the province.

SA Weather Service forecaster Kumsa Masizana: "We've issued a level four warning for disruptive rain over the eastern provinces, which is the eastern half of the North West, the eastern Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal, so those areas we are expecting about 50mm to 60mm of rain over a 24-hour period."

Meanwhile, Tshwane emergency services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso, has urged residents in the Centurion area to be cautious and to avoid flooded roads.

"You have people trying to cross the low-water bridge. It is better to find an alternative route other than going through a flooded area," he said.