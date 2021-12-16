Huge fuel increases driving up inflation - Stats SA

The latest figures show consumer price inflation rose to 5.5% for November. That is up from five percent the month before.

JOHANNESBURG - There are growing concerns about the rise in inflation with the figure for November moving towards the upper end of the Reserve Bank's target range of between three and six percent.

Stats SA said the November figure of 5.5% was the highest in about four and a half years.

Patrick Kelly, chief director for price statistics at Stats SA, said: "The public transport tariffs recorded an annual rise and on average vehicles were 5.6% more expensive than they were in 2020."

He said this was due to increased tariffs and rising fuel prices.

"Fuel prices increased by 7.1% between October and November taking the annual rate to 34.5%. Diesel has increased slightly more than petrol registering a rise of 35.1% over the past year," Kelly said.

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago warned that the bank will not hesitate to increase the repo rate if inflation continues to rise.