Health Dept urges travellers to get COVID vaccine

CAPE TOWN - The National Health Department has called on travellers, especially the unvaccinated, to get a coronavirus jab.



As the December holidays kick in, the National Coronavirus Command Council on Thursday announced that South Africa would stay on adjusted Level 1 of the lockdown regulations.

The country has seen a massive rise in daily new COVID-19 cases being recorded over the past few weeks.

Preliminary scientific studies show that the Omicron coronavirus variant is more infectious than previous variants, but the rate at which people are being hospitalised for COVID-19, as well as deaths, remains low.

National Health Department officials said that unvaccinated or partly vaccinated people, particularly those coming from COVID-19 hotspot areas, must get vaccinated to protect their families and friends they will be visiting over the holidays.

Spokesperson Foster Mohale said that people now had a greater responsibility to ensure they adhered to lockdown rules as well as measures aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

"By getting vaccinated and following all safety precautions not only will it reduce the spread of the virus but also take the pressure off our hard-working healthcare professionals who have worked tirelessly to keep us safe," Mohale said.

Under the adjusted level 1, the sale of liquor for offsite and onsite consumption is permitted, according to normal licence regulations.

The curfew remains from 12am at night ending at 4am.

Public gatherings are restricted to a maximum of 750 people indoors and 2,000 people outdoors.