Govt urges citizens to comply with COVID safety measures over festive season

The National Coronavirus Command Council announced on Thursday that the country would remain on Adjusted Level 1 of the lockdown restrictions.

CAPE TOWN - Government is urging South Africans to be more committed to complying with COVID-19 safety regulations over the festive season.

The council has directed the National Health Department to closely monitor the rising COVID-19 infections, hospitalisations, mortality, and recovery rates which the experts say are largely driven by the Omicron variant.

National Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale urged holiday makers to also adhere to COVID-19 safety measures.

"Minister Joe Paahla calls on all travellers, especially those who are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, coming from earlier declared hotspots to get vaccinated before hitting the road to protect their families and friends they will be visiting during this period," Mohale said.

The Department said public transport operators should enforce compliance with safety measures at all times.