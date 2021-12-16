Fitch revises South Africa's outlook from negative to stable

This comes as the country battles to get its economy back on track due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - Ratings agency Fitch has affirmed South Africa's long term foreign and local currency debt ratings at bb minus, but revised its outlook from negative to stable.

The government says it notes Fitch's decision to change its outlook to stable, with the agency reflecting the faster than expected economic recovery.

Fitch has also noted what it calls the surprisingly strong fiscal performance this year and significant improvements in key fiscal indicators following the rebasing of national accounts.

But the agency warns that the pandemic continues to weigh on economic performance and remains a source of downside risk for public finances.

However, the likelihood of severe negative effects on creditworthiness has declined over the past year despite the recent emergence of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and the associated rapid surge in new cases in South Africa.

In response, the government said it would continue to demonstrate its commitment to fiscal sustainability and enable long-term growth by narrowing the budget deficit and sizable debt.