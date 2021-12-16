Eskom writes off some of Soweto's debt, says municipal debt a major setback

The utility has decreased Soweto's debt from R7.5 million in March to R6.9 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said it wrote off some of Soweto's debt over the past few months, but municipal debt continues to be a major setback.

Over the past few weeks, residents in Diepkloof zone 3 have been protesting after being without power for about three weeks.

Eskom's Chief Financial Officer Calib Cassim said that since March 2021 municipal debt has grown by 15.8% to R40.9 billion.

"Municipal debts have increased since March 2021 despite a number of interactions and support and engagements with the political task team, the multidisciplinary revenue committee," Cassim said.

He said they are talking to 45 municipalities about a partnership model.

Cassim said they have taken the Maluti A Phofung municipality to court as they are the only ones that haven't accepted the proposed debt payment model.