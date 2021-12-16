DCS: Zuma would've been eligible for parole after serving a quarter of sentence

The Department of Correctional Services said that it believed that the court misinterpreted the Correctional Services Act and erred in declaring Zuma’s release on medical parole unlawful.

JOHANNESBURG - Correctional Services said that former President Jacob Zuma would have been eligible for parole after serving a quarter of his 15-month contempt of court sentence but a High Court order which said that the time he spent out of prison while on medical parole should not count in his favour.

It may mean a later release date for the former president, should he return to prison.

Zuma and the Correctional Services Department said that they would appeal Wednesday’s High Court ruling to set aside his release in September, with both saying that they believed that another court could come to a different conclusion.

The department also said that the court decision could have implications on its community corrections system.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo: "Since he has been out, he has been under our supervision and as it stands today, he is still in our care."

Meanwhile, following news of Zuma’s notice to appeal, legal expert William Booth said that Zuma may be better off waiting to be considered for ordinary parole.

"Maybe one should say 'rather go and serve the rest of your sentence, apply for parole in the normal course and you may only have to serve a few more months and not the complete sentence,'" Booth said.

The former president would have been eligible for parole in October this year.