COVID: South Africa to stay on level 1 lockdown for now despite fourth wave

The National Coronavirus Command Council issued a statement announcing this a short while ago, but it comes with warnings and appeals.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is set to stay at Level 1 lockdown, for the moment at least.

The council notes that the nation is now firmly in the grips of a fourth wave, driven by the Omicron variant of the virus.

But while this version of the virus is spreading quicker than previous waves, the rates of hospitalisations and deaths remain relatively low.

It is appealing to South Africans to remember the basics, including social distancing, mask wearing and sanitisation and to avoid large gatherings that may serve as super spreader events.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla also appealed to the unvaccinated and to those who are not fully vaccinated to get their jabs, especially if they are planning to travel to infection hotspot areas.

“We call upon all travellers, especially those who are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated coming from areas declared hotspots, to get vaccinated before hitting the roads to protect their families and friends they will be visiting during this period associated with large social gatherings like parties and weddings, which can be ‘super spreader’ events that carry a huge risk of transmission of the virus”, said Phaahla.