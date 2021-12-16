Correctional Services Dept to give reasons for wanting to challenge Zuma ruling

The department said it intends to appeal Wednesday's judgment by the High Court in Pretoria which declared the former president's medical parole unlawful.

JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department said it would soon give reasons why it wants to challenge a High Court ruling ordering former president Jacob Zuma to go back to prison.

The department said it intends to appeal Wednesday's judgment by the High Court in Pretoria which declared the former president's medical parole unlawful.

His lawyers have already submitted their appeal application.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said sending him to a correctional facility that can't accommodate his medical needs is equivalent to a death sentence.

Meanwhile - the SA Human Rights Commission said it has full confidence in the country's judiciary

It's chairperson Bongani Majola said Zuma, like all South Africans, has a right to challenge the court's decision.

"President Zuma has lawyers who are representing him and they've already filed a notice to appeal the decision by the High Court and we should exercise restraint and give the legal process an opportunity to run its course," Majola said.

The Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in prison for contempt.