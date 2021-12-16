City of Cape Town approves permit fee amnesty for active informal traders

The municipality approved the relief for active informal traders from the 1 January to June.

CAPE TOWN - The SA Informal Traders Alliance said it welcomed a move by the City of Cape Town to grant a permit fee amnesty to informal traders, but remained concerned about those traders who are still in arrears.

The Alliance's Rosheda Muller said in July this year the national minister for small business allowed permit fees to be waived again, but the City did not adhere to the national gazette.

"The City still enforced the permit fee with the prices at hand, the traders were just not able to pay. A lot of them are stuck in arrears and they still have to pay up on that. There are some towns in the Western Cape that had waivered the fee, but not the City of Cape Town," Muller said.

Grant Twigg, Mayco member for Urban Management, said the City is engaging the minister on the permit fee matter.

Twigg said: "The minister hasn't given the City any contributions so that we can actually do that. What we've done is we did the calculations on what we could do and the relief we have done is from January to June."