Cele: Govt's security cluster has learned lessons from July riots

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that he had already met with police leadership to discuss its response to any potential violence.

JOHANNESBURG - Government's security cluster said that it had learned lessons from the July unrest that followed former President Jacob Zuma's arrest.

The cluster has noted the Pretoria High Court's decision to declare Zuma's medical parole as unlawful.

More than 300 people died during the unrest and thousands were arrested when violence broke out in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

There are already fears of potential unrest after the court’s ruling on Wednesday.

ALSO READ:

• SANDF not on standby following Zuma medical parole judgment - Modise

• DCS to appeal court judgment on Zuma medical parole

• SAHRC appeals for calm in wake of court ruling ordering Zuma back to jail

• Jacob Zuma to appeal court ruling setting his medical parole aside - foundation

• Helen Suzman Foundation welcomes court ruling on Zuma’s medical parole

• Court rules Zuma parole unlawful and that he should go back to jail

But Police Minister Bheki Cele said that they have learned from the July experience.

"We'll have to use those experiences that the repeat of the destruction of property and the loss of life as it happened shouldn't.

He said that he had already met with police leadership to discuss this.

"To make the preparations that the responses and reactions are much better this time and we believe that they are on the ground in preparation for that as we speak," Cele said.

Cele said that the increased police presence would not only be to monitor possible unrest but for security during the festive season.