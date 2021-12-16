Business Leadership SA supports Eskom's plans to rent out land in Mpumalanga

This would allow space for private sector companies that wish to develop their own power generation plants using renewable technologies.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa said it fully supports Eskom's plans to rent out 36,000 hectares of Eskom-owned land in Mpumalanga.

This would allow space for private sector companies that wish to develop their own power generation plants using renewable technologies.

The utility is looking at ways of generating profit as it seeks to reduce its mountain of debt.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan mentioned this as part of Eskom's results announcement on Wednesday.

"The advantage of this is that these investments will have ready access to transmission lines and the grid that is already in place. Secondly, these are going to be projects that will be funded by the private sector itself," Gordhan said.