ANC's Mabuza praises sacrifices made by MK military veterans

African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza delivered the key address on Thursday at the 60th commemoration of the formation of the military wing of the party, uMkhonto weSizwe, at Freedom Park in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza has lauded military veterans for the sacrifice they made for the country's democracy.

"It is thus, with a sense of great pride and honour and privilege we address this gathering in celebration of the brave men and women of the people of this army, uMkhonto weSizwe, whose acts of sacrifice and selflessness made it possible for us to have this free and democratic South Africa," Mabuza said.

He said that uMkhonto weSizwe was a non-destructible army of dedicated and disciplined combatants whose manifesto complemented the overall strategy of the liberation movement.