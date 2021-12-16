Go

6 people arrested after business robbery in Kleinzee

Police said that the six suspects, aged between 30 and 55, are expected to appear in the Springbok Magistrates Court soon.

Gavel on cuffs. Picture: SAPS
CAPE TOWN - Six suspects have been arrested following a business robbery in the Namaqualand seaside town of Kleinzee.

The suspects fled the scene with cash, uncut diamonds, cellphones, jewellery as well as a vehicle.

Police spokesperson Sergio Kock: "The Ford Wildtrak vehicle was also found abandoned not far from the scene. The suspects are aged between the age of 30 and 55-years-old and should be appearing soon in the Springbok Magistrates Court on charges of business robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of uncut diamonds, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition."

