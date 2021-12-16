6 people arrested after business robbery in Kleinzee

Police said that the six suspects, aged between 30 and 55, are expected to appear in the Springbok Magistrates Court soon.

CAPE TOWN - Six suspects have been arrested following a business robbery in the Namaqualand seaside town of Kleinzee.

The suspects fled the scene with cash, uncut diamonds, cellphones, jewellery as well as a vehicle.

Police spokesperson Sergio Kock: "The Ford Wildtrak vehicle was also found abandoned not far from the scene. The suspects are aged between the age of 30 and 55-years-old and should be appearing soon in the Springbok Magistrates Court on charges of business robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of uncut diamonds, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition."