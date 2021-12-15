Zondo: A lot of hard work still needs to be done to deal with GBV in SA

Zondo raised concern about high levels of crime against women and children while presenting the Judiciary’s Annual Performance Report on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has acknowledged there's a lot of hard work still to be done to implement measures to deal with gender-based violence.

He also highlighted the impact of lockdown regulations on domestic violence.

Zondo said the judiciary of South Africa will ensure that where it deals with matters relating to gender-based violence it does so in accordance with the constitution and the law.

He said until women and children can be free from all forms of violence that strip them of their dignity, equality, human worth and freedom, South Africa's democracy was not complete.

“Every year during Women’s Month or during the 16 Days of Activism, there are incidents that seem to remind us of how dangerous this country has become for women and children.”

Zondo has highlighted the murder of Fort Hare University Student Nosicelo Mtebeni who was killed and dismembered by her boyfriend in August.

In another high profile femicide during Women's Month, UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered by a teller at a Claremont Post Office in 2019.