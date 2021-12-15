Zimbabweans living in SA pleased with govt withdrawing decision to not renew ZEP

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi confirmed the directive had been withdrawn on the eve of an urgent court bid by the lawyers, but he also said this did not change cabinet’s decision not to renew the special dispensation.

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer representing the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders’ association on Tuesday said the withdrawal of the controversial directive, by the Home Affairs Department was a victory for many Zimbabweans living in South Africa.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi confirmed the directive had been withdrawn on the eve of an urgent court bid by the lawyers, but he also said this did not change Cabinet’s decision not to renew the special dispensation.

Motsoaledi said the directive suggesting ZEP holders who could not provide proof they had applied for alternative permits by the end of this month would have seen them lose access to services such as banking and possibly be prevented from returning to South Africa has been withdrawn.

“That permit was wrong, it was not supposed to be issued.”

The lawyer representing the ZEP’s association and African Amity, Simba Chitando, said following the withdrawal of the circular, they’ve removed their urgent court application which was to be heard in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.

Chitando said while there was still a lot of work to be done before the main case, they are bent on have Cabinet's decision reversed and earning affected Zimbabweans permanent residency.