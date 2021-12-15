Schools are officially on holiday after another disrupted year

Three waves of COVID-19 infections and their associated lockdown levels have meant 2021 has been another disrupted year.

CAPE TOWN - School is officially out for the year on Wednesday after another rough year for educators and learners.

Provincial Education MEC Debbie Schafer said it would take many years to recover, but despite the challenges there have been a number of highlights in 2021.

Schafer said these include the performance of the 2020 matriculants, the smooth running of this year's final exams, and the province's achievement of outstanding results at this year's National Teaching Awards.

"Another highlight was having over 47,000 staff members vaccinated during June and July. I urge anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible. As always I appeal to everyone to continue to follow the golden rules to keep themselves and their loved ones safe over the holiday season. While I understand everyone wants to relax and let their hair down, COVID-19 is not going on holiday," Schafer said.