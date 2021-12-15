SAHRC appeals for calm in wake of court ruling ordering Zuma back to jail

Chairperson of the commission Bongani Majola said that they had already begun to see potentially inflammatory messages on social media.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has appealed for calm following the High Court in Pretoria ordering former President Jacob Zuma to return to prison to serve the rest of his sentence after finding that the decision to release him on medical parole was unlawful.

In July, a wave of looting and destruction engulfed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, with some linking the violence to the arrest of the former president.

Several people face charges relating to instigating and inciting public violence, which saw disastrous economic losses and the deaths of more than 300 people.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has confirmed that the former president had filed a notice to appeal Wednesday's court decision.

"We've already seen some of the statements that we think could cause problems and would like to appeal to the makers thereof to think of the lives of people who were lost in July, people's property that was destroyed and the people who are still alive today who've lost their jobs," Majola said.

The commission also called on the country's security cluster, which was harshly criticised for its response to the July unrest, to note developments around Wednesday's court outcomes and work to avoid a similar experience.