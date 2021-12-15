Prasa to oppose axed CEO Matthews’ court bid to be reinstated

The rail agency has confirmed that it has been served with an urgent application instituted by Zolani Matthews, who is seeking to interdict his already finalised termination of employment.

CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) on Wednesday said that it would oppose former group CEO Zolani Matthews' urgent court application following his dismissal.

The rail agency has confirmed that it has been served with an urgent application instituted by Matthews who is seeking to interdict his already finalised termination of employment.

Matthews was appointed in February but was suspended last month after it emerged that he had been denied security clearance by the State Security Agency, which was a requirement of his employment contract.

Earlier this month, Prasa terminated his employment contract with immediate effect over his failure to disclose that he held dual citizenship with the UK.

Now the rail agency has been served.

“The former group CEO, amongst others, seeks to interdict Prasa from communicating with the media in respect to his terminated employment,” Matthews’ legal team said.

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said that the agency would oppose the meritless application and it would seek an appropriate cost order against Matthews.