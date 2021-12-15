Phalatse says multi-party mayoral committee will put Joburg residents first

When naming her multi-party committee, the mayor also announced that negotiations with smaller parties had yielded a majority coalition government in Johannesburg.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has called on the city's mayoral committee members to help create a culture of social cohesion in the metro, which she says is a melting pot of diversity.

Phalatse and the city's 10 MMCs were sworn in in Braamfontein on Tuesday.

Phalatse said the results of the November municipal elections brought about a new reality of collaborative politics, forcing everyone to put their differences aside.

Addressing her multi-party mayoral committee at the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, Phalatse said her team would embrace participatory governance, placing residents at the centre.

"We will not steal from them or allow others to do so, whether by omission or commission, we will at all times uphold the Constitution as the highest piece of legislation," she said.

Phalatse said they not only had to foster unity among themselves but also within the communities they serve.

"We have the mammoth task of understanding and managing the diversity that is before us. Each of our 6 million residents is counting on that," she said.

Phalatse stressed the importance of working as a team even though some come from different parties, saying it's possible to collaborate while engaging in healthy competition.