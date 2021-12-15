Jacob Zuma to appeal court ruling setting his medical parole aside - foundation

The court on Wednesday morning ordered that former President Jacob Zuma must return to jail to serve the remainder of his sentence after it found that the decision by the then former Correctional Services commissioner Arthur Fraser was unlawful.

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation has confirmed that the former president has submitted an application for leave to appeal the decision by the High Court in Pretoria to have the decision to release on medical parole set aside.

Zuma was released in September after serving two months of his 15-month sentence handed down by the Constitutional Court for contempt.

Spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, said that the court's decision was wrong.