IFP investigating statutory rape against its councillor Musa Sibisi

DURBAN - The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal said it would look into the allegations of statutory rape leved against its councillor Musa Sibisi.

Sibisi, who was suspended from the party with immediate effect, was arrested at the weekend and released on R3,000 bail on Monday.

A 14-year-old girl became pregnant last year.



The IFP said it takes the allegations seriously and will attend to them.

The IFP has assigned its Provincial Executive Committee and its Political Oversight Committee to investigate the allegations against Musa Sibisi.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said feedback on their investigation is expected next week.

"The KZN Provincial Executive Committee and the Political Oversight Committee have now been tasked with investigating allegations and establishing all the material facts. We will report back to the NEC on Monday, 20 December," said Hlengwa.

The party said should the allegations be true, Sibisi would be banned from the party and its structures for good.