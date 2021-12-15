'I like to be clean' - Mobile wash facility coming to Cape Town's homeless

For many of us, accessing water is an act we don’t think about. For the homeless, it’s a daily difficulty. That's why critical wash facilities will be provided to some of Cape Town's most vulnerable and overlooked people.

CAPE TOWN - The homeless communities of Claremont, Muizenberg and Mitchells Plain will soon be served by a mobile wash facility.

This is thanks to a collaborative initiative by urban art NGO Baz-Art; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene NPO Viva con Agua and funded and supported by the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the German Consulate General in Cape Town.

A feasibility study found that a mobile wash facility was a sustainable way to broaden access to more people. The initiative aims to help restore people’s confidence, make them feel, seen and respected, and reintegrate them into the communities they live in. It’s part of a larger system of social support.

The first phase of the project is to co-design the facility with people experiencing homelessness to get their insight into what the facility needs.

Alexandre Tilmans, founder of Baz-Art, said: "The facility provides basic services and forms part of a bigger network of NGOs with a shared mission of broad social development. Our aim is for the facility to be the first point of call to provide critical interventions to empower people to start the journey to reintegrate into communities."

German Consul-General Tanja Werheit is very happy that the project is shouldered by a broad network of organisations.

"Water plays a fundamental role in sustaining life. We need water for core human needs. We as the German Consulate are happy to support such an important initiative," Werheit said.

HEART-BREAKING STORIES

Baz-Art and partners heard many heart-breaking stories, from people being chased away from toilets by security guards to bathing in freezing rivers at night. One person said they hang a 20-litre container on a tree so that no one steals it, so they can wash their clothes and body. Another said they carry a five-litre bottle to their closest tap at the taxi rank.

A woman spoke of the difficulty of menstruation. "When we get our periods, where must we throw our pads? I put the sanitary towel in the bin, wrapped in newspaper."

Being clean was seen as a point of pride. "I like to be clean when I walk in the street. People mustn't think 'ah this one is smelly!'."

Being clean is also perceived as synonymous with opportunity. "People give you opportunities because now they are seeing that you actually want to help yourself."

The initiative has been specifically created for South Africa’s context. The facility designers are looking to include the provision of toiletries, a hot shower, clean clothes and laundry facilities. It’s inclusive by design, with the mission to make its guests feel part of the project at every touchpoint.

Ajay Paul from Viva con Agua said: “For many of us, the hardest part of keeping clean is finding the energy to get out of bed to turn on the shower. It's simply unimaginable the effort homeless people must go to in order to wash themselves and access basic sanitation services. It robs people of their dignity. It takes away their confidence to pursue work and a livelihood. Our project is a simple, innovative solution to one part of the problem. It’s not a silver bullet. It's the start of a bigger journey to empower people to rebuild their lives. It’s a privilege to be part of this."