Helen Suzman Foundation welcomes court ruling on Zuma’s medical parole

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng High Court's decision to overturn former President Jacob Zuma's medical parole has been widely welcomed as a victory for the rule of law.

The Pretoria High Court has ordered Zuma to return to prison and serve his 15-month contempt sentence.

Earlier this year, the Constitutional Court found the former president in contempt and sent him to prison.

But former national Correctional Services commissioner Arthur Fraser granted his release on medical parole less than two months later.

The Helen Suzman Foundation was one of the parties which took the matter to court on an urgent basis.

Its director, Francis Antonie, said: “There are some problems with the judiciary, and we accept that. But I would say that our judiciary is holding the ground.”

Zuma has indicated that he intends to appeal the outcome.

His ally, Carl Niehaus, has criticised the ruling, saying that it was unjust.

“This is indeed a sad day for justice. The judgment by the Gauteng North High Court must be rejected with the contempt that it deserves. It is atrocious, it is unjust, and it is vindictive against President Jacob Zuma. It is evident that Lady Justice has thrown away her scales,” Niehaus said.