Health Department calls on public to help protect paramedics this festive season

This comes as yet another attack on an ambulance crew in Cape Town in Manenberg.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Health is calling on the public to protect and support paramedics especially this festive season when they tend to be busy.

This comes as yet another attack on an ambulance crew in Cape Town in Manenberg.

The paramedics were responding to a call last week.

While the paramedics were unharmed, Cape Town EMS spokesperson Deanna February said they're traumatised and are receiving counselling.

“The EMS officials were on their way to the Caltex garage to wait for a SAPS vehicle when perpetrators held them at gunpoint.”