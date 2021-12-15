Hawks nab 3 CT men for selling unlawful vehicle roadworthy certificates

The suspects allegedly issued unlawful vehicle roadworthy certificates to private individuals at the Goodwood testing station.

CAPE TOWN - Three men, including two vehicle examiners, are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Wednesday on charges of fraud and corruption.

The trio aged between 43 and 61 were apprehended following a Hawks investigation.

A preliminary investigation revealed that they'd allegedly sold these certificates to motorists without the vehicles undergoing the necessary roadworthy tests.