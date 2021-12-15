Four men due in court for operating illegal drug lab

Detectives nabbed the men earlier this week after following up on intelligence regarding suspicious drug-related activities in the Lakefield area.

CAPE TOWN - Four men are set to appear in the Benoni Magistrates Court on Friday for allegedly operating an illegal drug manufacturing laboratory.

Detectives nabbed the men earlier this week after following up on intelligence regarding suspicious drug-related activities in the Lakefield area.

The accused were caught allegedly processing illegal drugs suspected to be CAT with an estimated value of R3 million.

Officers seized drug manufacturing equipment, chemicals and two vehicles.

The investigation continues.