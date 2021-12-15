Eskom reports half-year profit for first time since 2017

Chief financial officer Calib Cassim said that Eskom has also reported an 8% increase in sales volume.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has reported its first significant half-year profit for the first time since 2017.

The utility is delivering its results on Wednesday afternoon.

It has reported net profit after tax of R9.2 billion, up from R0.2 billion during the same period last year.

"In terms of your sales and revenue, it's very clear that all the sectors have improved except for your residential sector, slightly down 3% compared to year-on-year and big increases coming in the industrial sector and the mining sector on the back of better commodity prices that we've seen over the last year," Cassim said.