England to face Springboks, All Blacks in 2022

Eddie Jones' side kick off their 2022 autumn schedule against Argentina at Twickenham on 6 November, followed by Japan six days later in an early marker for the World Cup with all three sides in the same group.

England's fly-half Marcus Smith (C) celebrates winning the match during the Autumn International friendly rugby union match between England and South Africa at Twickenham Stadium, south-west London, on 20 November 2021. England won the match 27-26. Picture: Adrian Dennis/AFP
3 hours ago

LONDON - England will face New Zealand and two of their 2023 World Cup pool opponents as part of next year's Autumn Nations Series.

England then host New Zealand on 19 November, which will be a first meeting with the All Blacks since Jones' men beat them in the 2019 World Cup semifinals.

The series is completed with a rematch with world champions South Africa on 26 November, who England beat 27-26 with a last-minute penalty last month.

"These fixtures will be a really important part of our preparation for the 2023 World Cup," said Jones.

"It's almost a mini-World Cup in itself, and we are fortunate to have it less than a year before the tournament.

"It will be a good litmus test for the team to see where we are at, culminating in playing first and second in the world."

