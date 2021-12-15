Discovery says rapid spread of Omicron should be closely monitored

In the latest 24 hour reporting cycle, 23,884 daily COVID cases were recorded in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - As we head into another holiday season under a pandemic there are concerns that our hospitals could be overburdened due to increasing COVID infections driven by the Omicron variant.

In the latest 24 hour reporting cycle, 23,884 daily COVID cases were recorded in South Africa.

There were also 24 deaths related to the virus reported.

Health authorities said hospitals have so far seen lower admission rates driven by the variant.

But Discovery Health said the rapid spread of Omicron should be closely monitored.

On Tuesday the group released findings of a new study that looked at 211,000 COVID-19 PCR tests which include data collected during the current fourth wave.

The National Coronavirus Command Council met on Tuesday to discuss whether it would be necessary to tighten lockdown restrictions this festive season.

Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach said the proportion of patients in need of ICU admissions is lower compared to previous waves.JOHANNESBURG - As we head into another holiday season under a pandemic there are concerns that our hospitals could be overburdened due to increasing COVID infections driven by the Omicron variant.

In the latest 24 hour reporting cycle, 23,884 daily COVID cases were recorded in South Africa.

There were also 24 deaths related to the virus reported.

Health authorities said hospitals have so far seen lower admission rates driven by the variant.

But Discovery Health said the rapid spread of Omicron should be closely monitored.

On Tuesday the group released findings of a new study that looked at 211,000 COVID-19 PCR tests which include data collected during the current fourth wave.

The National Coronavirus Command Council met on Tuesday to discuss whether it would be necessary to tighten lockdown restrictions this festive season.

Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach said the proportion of patients in need of ICU admissions is lower compared to previous waves.