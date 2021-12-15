Despite SA's removal from UK red list, tourism sector's future still uncertain

Despite the decision to remove South Africa from the UK's red list, many tourism venues said that they had lost millions and were facing an uncertain future.

Travel bans were imposed by the UK after local scientists announced the discovery of the Omicron variant.

After the variant was found in many other countries, including the UK, it was announced that the travel ban was being rescinded.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said that the announcement by the UK government was a step in the right direction for the country's tourism sector.

Her spokesperson Steve Motale: "The Omicron variant is something that we continue to take seriously and our scientists are closely monitoring its trajectory to contain the virus."

But managing director of the Twelve Apostles Hotel and Spa, Michael Nel, said that they had lost millions.

"It is absolutely unbelievable the amount of business we lost in those 48 hours, not just for December but going forward as well, in excess of R10 million over a couple of hours," Nel said.

He said that during the summer season, 85% of their guests were foreign nationals.

Nel said that with the country off the red list, there was still a sense of uncertainty.

"Do they have the confidence to now book? December is done and we'll maybe see a couple of bookings come back in but January and February is where we need to focus on now and hopefully, the guests from the UK will have the confidence that nothing is going to happen and they can actually travel to South Africa," Nel said.