Dept of Correctional Services to appeal court judgment on Zuma medical parole

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that it will also be appealing the High Court judgment on the medical parole for former President Jacob Zuma.

This comes after the Jacob Zuma Foundation said that it had delivered his application for leave to appeal Wednesday's High Court ruling setting aside the decision to release him to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The department said that it had carefully studied the judgment and was convinced that another court may arrive at a different conclusion.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo: "Sadly, some sections of the Correctional Services Act were misinterpreted and we strongly believe that the judge erred in declaring a decision taken by the national commissioner to place Mr Zuma on medical parole to be unlawful and setting it aside."

The Democratic Alliance (DA), AfriForum and the Helen Suzman Foundation welcomed the court decision, calling it a victory for the rule of law.

Meanwhile, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has called for calm following the court decision, appealing to citizens and authorities to avoid a repeat of the July violence that occurred shortly after Zuma was jailed.