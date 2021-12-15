DA encouraged by court's firm stance on Jacob Zuma's medical parole

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that Justice Elias Matojane dismissed every reason given by Fraser for why he overruled the medical advisory board’s recommendation, saying that it was 'irrational', 'irrelevant' and 'an error of law'.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that it was encouraged by the firm and unambiguous position taken by Justice Elias Matojane when handing down the ruling in the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday to rescind the decision to release former President Jacob Zuma on medical parole.

The court has directed that Zuma should return to prison and serve the remainder of his 15-month sentence, saying that the decision by the then-Correctional Services Commissioner, Arthur Fraser, was unlawful.

The DA took the matter on legal review to challenge Fraser's decision.

The DA said that Justice Elias Matojane dismissed every reason given by Fraser for why he overruled the medical advisory board’s recommendation, saying that it was “irrational”, “irrelevant” and “an error of law”.

The party said that it was not out of spite that they pursued the case against Zuma but rather because of their respect for the rule of law and equality before the law.

At the same time, AfriForum’s Ernst Roets has described the ruling as a breakthrough for justice.

"The public has been concerned for some time now that there are obvious double standards in the South African legal system and that senior politicians or people with political connections or not treated the same way as the rest of the public," Roets said.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) said that it had noted the judgment and would await a pronouncement by the Department of Correctional Services.