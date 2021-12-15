COVID 'restrictions will devastate the alcohol industry' - liquor association

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the alcohol sector has been hit by numerous bans to manage the pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Liquor Brand Owners Association (Salba) has written to the National Coronavirus Command Council, calling on government to apply a science-based approach and not rush to the knee-jerk response of the past restrictions.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise with some provinces already in the fourth wave of infections.

It also saw Vinpro, a wine body, recently take the government to court because of the restrictions. Vinpro lost the case.

Salba said based on available evidence, the fourth wave does not warrant destructive and unscientific restrictions such as limiting or outright banning alcohol sales.

Salba CEO Kurt Moore is urging the government to approach things differently this time around as the country simply cannot afford another set of economic restrictions.

"Any restrictions will devastate the alcohol industry and its enormous supply chain and slough the ranks of the unemployed, leaving many families and communities destitute," Moore said.

Moore said it would be irrational, if not hypocritical, for the government to berate the UK and some EU nations for imposing a travel ban on South Africans, for it then to turn around and impose equally restrictive measures on its own citizens.