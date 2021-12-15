Court rules Zuma parole unlawful and that he should go back to jail

The court has now directed that Zuma should return to prison and serve the remainder of his sentence.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Pretoria has declared former president Jacob Zuma's parole unlawful,

Former correctional services commissioner Arther Fraser granted him medical parole just less than two months into his sentence.

Zuma was released in September, just months after the Constitutional Court sentenced him to 15 months imprisonment for contempt of court.

