Court modernisation crucial for improving service delivery - Zondo

CAPE TOWN - Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said the modernisation of the courts and digital transformation initiatives remain crucial for improving service delivery.

Zondo on Tuesday presented to the public the Judiciary’s Annual Performance Report for the 2020/21 Financial Year.

This included how they performed judicial functions over the period, the number of cases they had, how many have been finalised, how long it took to finalise them, and details about the backlog in the courts.

Zondo said as part of court modernisation, Court Online was partially implemented with the roll out of case lines at the Gauteng Division of the High Court.

"The judiciary was not spared from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations and had to quickly adapt to the new normal switch from physical to virtual court proceedings and operations," he said.

Zondo said the Constitutional Court had set for itself a target of 70% of finalised matters. It had 445 matters and finalised 273 of them.

"That was a 61% performance. Although it fell short of its target, there was a 10% increase in its case load," said Zondo.

The Supreme Court of Appeal had set for itself a target of 80% of finalised matters during the period under review. It had a total of 241 matters and it finalised 196.

"That was an achievement of 81%. In regards to its applications of petitions a finalised 99%."

Zondo said the various Divisions of the High Court had a total of 11,413 criminal cases -- and they finalised 9,749 of them, translating to 85%.

"Divisions that the High Court had set for themselves of 75% of finalised criminal matters and they achieved 85%. That was a great achievement. They exceeded their target," he said.

Zondo said they made substantial progress in the gender transformation of the Judiciary, but have not yet reached the right level of representation of women.